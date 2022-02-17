English
    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 64MP triple camera setup

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India starts at Rs 23,999.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launched in India is the latest smartphone under Rs 25,000. The Nord CE 2 5G sits below the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and competes against the likes of the Realme 9 Pro+, Xiaomi 11i, etc. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will be available for purchase via Amazon India and the OnePlus India official website.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India

    The new OnePlus smartphone comes in two storage options. The base 6GB RAM option comes with 128GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 23,999. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India for the 8GB + 128GB storage option is set at Rs 24,999.

    As part of the launch offers, customers with an ICICI Bank Credit Card can claim a Rs 1,500 discount on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G via Amazon.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications

    The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The device has a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the front camera. Its AMOLED display supports a 90Hz refresh rate and comes with HDR10+ certification. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

    On the back, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G camera module houses three sensors. It has a 64MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera setup also includes an 8MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 119-degree field of view. Lastly, there is a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP Sony IMX471 front camera sensor.

    The device packs a 4500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging support, which is the same as the OnePlus Nord 2 (Review). The smartphone under Rs 25,000 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It runs Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box. The 5G smartphone supports storage expansion via a microSD card slot. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
