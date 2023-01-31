English
    OnePlus Nord 3 specifications, design leaked online ahead OnePlus 11 5G launch

    The OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 could be hitting markets in the coming months.

    Carlsen Martin
    January 31, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

    The OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R are set to hit Indian markets next week at the company’s flagship Cloud 11 event. However, more OnePlus smartphones could be on their way in the coming months, chief among them being the OnePlus Nord 3 and OnePlus Nord Ce 3.


    Known tipster Digital Chat Station recently shared schematics of the OnePlus Nord 3. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 3 specifications were also leaked on Twitter.

    According to the leak, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, which is a solid upgrade over last year’s MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chip on the Nord 2T (Review). Additionally, the OnePlus Nord 3 is also touted to sport a 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.