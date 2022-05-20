OnePlus Nord 2T rolls out with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display, 80W charging

The OnePlus Nord 2T has officially been unveiled globally. The Nord 2T was previously listed on AliExpress but has now received an official launch in Europe. The handset was also expected to launch in India but there is no update on an official launch date.

The OnePlus Nord 2T made its European debut alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Review) and OnePlus Nord Buds TWS earphones, both of which were unveiled in India back in April. From the looks of things, the OnePlus Nord 2T seems like an upgraded version of the Nord 2 (Review) that launched last year.

OnePlus Nord 2T Price

The OnePlus Nord 2T is priced at 399 euros (Rs 32,600) for the 8GB/128GB model, while the phone can also be purchased in a 12GB/256GB configuration for 499 euros (Rs 40,800). The OnePlus Nord 2T is available in Black Dusk and Blue Tide options.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The phone also sports a 6.43 inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The handset runs Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12.1 on top and packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W fast-charging support.

The OnePlus Nord 2T opts for a triple-camera on the back, with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor at the helm. The other two cameras are an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. The main camera also supports optical image stabilisation. On the front, the Nord 2T gets a 32 MP selfie camera. The Nord 2T features an in-display fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and more.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes