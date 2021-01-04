MARKET NEWS

OnePlus fitness band India launch confirmed, to feature sleep tracking

The fitness band is the first of the company's wearables arriving in 2021.

Carlsen Martin
January 04, 2021 / 04:07 PM IST

OnePlus is gearing up to launch its first fitness band in India. The company confirmed that it would be entering the wearables segment in 2021 with recent rumours suggesting that a OnePlus smartwatch could also be on the way.

Now, the first of the OnePlus wearables has officially been teased via the OnePlus India Twitter account. The post reveals the design of the upcoming OnePlus Band.

In its tweet, OnePlus said, “This year, we are here to help you achieve all your fitness goals and make your life easier.” OnePlus has also set up a product page for the upcoming OnePlus Band, with the heading reading, “The New Face of Fitness”.

As of now, there are no details about OnePlus’ fitness band, apart from the fact that it will be “coming soon”. There is a ‘Notify’ button on the page and users can also partake in a quiz to win a OnePlus Band. You will have to answer questions every day to win a voucher for the new brand.
The latest tweet also suggests that the OnePlus Band will feature sleep tracking. We can also expect to see a dedicated fitness app for the latest fitness band from OnePlus. Previous rumours have suggested that the OnePlus fitness band will feature an AMOLED display, an IP rating for water resistance, and several days of battery life. We expect more details of the OnePlus Band to be revealed in the days leading up to the launch.
