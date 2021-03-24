English
OnePlus 9 vs Samsung Galaxy S21: Specifications, Price, Features

How does the Samsung Galaxy S21 fare against the OnePlus 9? Here is a spec-sheet comparison of the two devices.

Moneycontrol News
March 24, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
OnePlus 9 price in India starts at Rs 49,999. The company has packed its latest flagship series smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and an AMOLED 120Hz display. The biggest OnePlus 9 competitor is the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is priced considerably higher at Rs 69,999. How does the Samsung Galaxy S21 fare against the OnePlus 9? Here is a spec-sheet comparison of the two devices.
ParameterOnePlus 9Samsung Galaxy S21
Display6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate.6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED FHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate
ProcessorSnapdragon 888 SoCSnapdragon 888 SoC, Exynos 2100 chipset (India).
RAM/ Storage8GB/ 128GB, 12GB/ 256GB8GB/ 128GB UFS 3.0. No Expandable Storage
Rear Camera48MP Sony IMX689 f/1.8 + 50MP Sony IMX766 ultrawide + 2MP monochrome lens12MP f/1.8 sensor + a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens + 64MP telephoto sensor.
Front Camera16MP10MP
Battery4,500 mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging via USB Type-C4,000 mAh with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C.
AuthenticationIn-display fingerprint scanner, face unlockIn-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock
IP RatingNoIP68 for water and dust resistance
Operating SystemAndroid 11-based Oxygen OS 11Android 11-based One UI 3.0
Starting PriceRs 49,999Rs 69,999

Summary

Based on the on-paper specifications, the OnePlus 9 certainly has an edge over the Samsung Galaxy S21. With a price difference of Rs 20,000, the OnePlus 9 offers more value for money. It has a superior performance unit that performs better than the much-improved Exynos 2100 SoC. Even the display size is bigger. However, if you are looking for a compact flagship, the Galaxy S21's Rs 69,999 price tag is unlikely to change your mind.

The Galaxy S21 has an edge in the telephoto camera department with its 64MP sensor. The OnePlus 9, on the other hand, has a 50MP Sony IMX766 freeform lens that offers distortion-free images. By the way, the Galaxy S21 does not ship with a charger in the box for its 4,500 mAh battery. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 comes with a 65W fast charger in the box. Lastly, we prefer the Samsung Galaxy S21's design over the OnePlus 9. However, design preferences are subjective.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #OnePlus #OnePlus 9 #Samsung Galaxy S21 #smartphones
first published: Mar 24, 2021 08:55 am

