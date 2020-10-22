OnePlus 8T vs Mi 10T Pro: Two of India's best flagship killers compared

Last week, India saw the introduction of two new flagship killers, in the form of the OnePlus 8T and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. Both these phones are the second most expensive from their respective brands, with the Mi 10T Pro only second to the Mi 10 and the OnePlus 8T only behind the OnePlus 8 Pro.

As two of the best value flagships in India, we’ve decided to compare both the Mi 10T Pro and OnePlus 8T to help you decide which one is the best for you.

Specs Mi 10T Pro 5G OnePlus 8T 5G Chipset Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 865 Display 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 144Hz 6.55 FHD+ Fluid, AMOLED 120Hz RAM 8GB 8GB/12GB Storage 128GB 128GB/256GB Rear Camera 108 MP, f/1.7 (PDAF, OIS) + 13 MP, f/2.4 Ultrawide + 5 MP Macro 48 MP, f/1.7 (PDAF, OIS) + 16 MP Ultrawide, f/2.2 + Macro + Monochrome Front Camera 20 MP, f/2.2 16 MP, f/2.4 Battery 5000 mAh, 33W Fast Charging 4500 mAh, 65W Fast Charging Software Android 10; MIUI 12 Android 11; OxygenOS 11 Price Rs 39,999 Rs 42,999 / Rs 45,999

Display

In terms of display, the OnePlus 8T uses superior OLED technology, although the Mi 10T Pro features a higher refresh rate. It is worth noting that the AMOLED panel on the OnePlus 8T is as good as it gets and is definitely the best in its class. While Xiaomi uses a top-tier LCD screen, it is still an LCD, which simply isn’t as good as an OLED panel.

Performance

Both the OnePlus 8T and Mi 10T Pro feature a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with the Adreno 650 GPU. The only difference here is in terms of memory, with the OnePlus 8T featuring 8GB and 12GB of RAM, while the Mi 10T Pro is limited to 8GB. Additionally, OnePlus also boasts a 256GB storage option. It is worth noting that 8GB of RAM is more than sufficient for Android, and both phones will offer excellent performance regardless of which variant you get.

Battery

When it comes to battery, OnePlus has a slightly smaller battery capacity but offers double the charging speed. The 65W charging speed on the OnePlus 8T can fully charge the device within 40 minutes, while the Mi 10T Pro’s 33W charging should get you from 0 to 100 in a little over an hour. Additionally, an OLED display consumes less power than an LCD panel.

Software

The Mi 10T Pro’s MIUI skin offers tons of heavy customisations, while OxygenOS is closer to the clean stock Android experience. The OnePlus 8T runs on Android 11 with the OxygenOS 11 skin and the Mi 10T Pro runs Android 10 with MIUI 12. If you like a clean Android experience, the OnePlus 8T might be a better option, although Xiaomi claims that the skin on the Mi 10T Pro is not going to be heavy on bloatware. So, we’d suggest not leaning on software to make your decision.

Camera

Lastly, we come to the camera. Since we are yet to test out the Mi 10T Pro’s camera, we will base this comparison solely on camera specs. The camera setups on both seem quite solid, although the OnePlus 8T’s main sensor is the same as the OnePlus 7T from the past year, while the Mi 10T Pro 5G opts for the newer and larger 108 MP primary sensor from the Mi 10. Other differences in the cameras are quite subtle, although the Mi 10T Pro can record video in 8K resolution.