    OMG! What Will Happen When AI Makes BuzzFeed Quizzes?

    On Thursday, BuzzFeed announced that it was planning to use automated technology from OpenAI, the creator of the buzzy ChatGPT chatbot, to create content for the site.

    New York Times
    January 28, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST
    Representative Image.

    If you read BuzzFeed between 2014 and 2019, chances are high that you took a quiz. You selected a picture of your favorite puppy, your ideal house and your favorite city, and BuzzFeed told you what Disney princess you were. The quizzes became something of a calling card for the company, which expanded to offer a wide range of content, including news-breaking features, a daily talk show streamed live on Twitter and even a line of branded kitchenware, during that time period.

    “Like or Pass on These Pop-Tart Flavors and We’ll Guess Your Relationship Status”: Yes, that is a real quiz from 2018 you can still take today.

    On Thursday, BuzzFeed announced that it was planning to use automated technology from OpenAI, the creator of the buzzy ChatGPT chatbot, to create content for the site. “In 2023, you’ll see AI-inspired content move from an R&D stage to part of our core business enhancing the quiz experience, informing our brainstorming, and personalizing our content for our audience,” Jonah Peretti, a co-founder of the company and its CEO, wrote in a memo sent to staff members and published on the site. “In tough economic times, we need to fight for every penny of revenue, and try to save every penny of costs,” he added.

    In a private demonstration, BuzzFeed’s artificial intelligence-powered quiz module wrote a paragraph for me about my own personalized secret society. I entered details like my name, a friend’s name and my most recent meal. (I picked pepperoni pizza.) The AI spit back a detailed description of the society, including an initiation ritual that involved eating copious amounts of pepperoni pizza. It was like a custom Mad Libs, if your book of Mad Libs were a bit more sentient. In this case, the AI — using a prompt created by a person — wrote a little story about a secret society with the words and proper names I’d supplied.