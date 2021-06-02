Nvidia announces new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti GPUs

Nvidia recently announced two new Ti iterations of previously unveiled RTX 30-series cards. The RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti offers an upgrade over the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070, respectively, bringing improved performance and more video memory.

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti will retail for $599 (Roughly Rs 43,850), while the Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti will cost $1,199 (Roughly Rs 87,700). The RTX 3070 Ti will be available from June 10, while the RTX 3080 Ti will go on sale from June 3.

However, with the current GPU stock shortage, we expect the supply of these new cards to be limited. Seems odd that Nvidia would launch new GPUs when there is a major shortage of the current crop of graphics cards. Additionally, we’ve also seen inflated GPU prices due to the stock shortage, so these prices might likely go up unless you can find a Founder Edition card.

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti features 6,144 CUDA cores, 48 RT cores, and a boost clock speed of 1.77GHz. The RTX 3080 Ti, on the other hand, boasts 10,240 CUDA cores, 80 RT cores, and a boost clock speed of 1.67GHz. The RTX 3070 Ti also comes with 8GB of VRAM with a 256-bit interface, while the RTX 3080 Ti GPU features 12GB of VRAM with a 384-bit interface.

Both cards draw up to 350W of power. The new Ti cards will also feature raytracing, DLSS, and Reflex technologies. Nvidia also claims that the cards will offer a considerable 1.5x boost in performance over the previous generation, which is the RTX 2080 Ti and RTX 2070 Ti.