Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display, 6000 mAh Battery goes global

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro series has officially made its way to international markets. The Red Magic 8 Pro and Red Magic Pro+ was unveiled in China just before the close of 2022, although the ‘Pro Plus’ is being referred to as the ‘Void’ in global markets.

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Price

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro price is set at $650 (roughly Rs 53,200) for the 12GB/256GB model. Additionally, the Red Magic 8 Pro+ or Void will set you back $800 (roughly Rs 65,500) for the sole 16GB/512GB variant.

Nubia’s new Red Magic smartphones have been unveiled in US, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin American markets. However, there’s no word about the availability of the Red Magic 8 Pro series in India.

Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro Specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 8 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The phone also has an advanced cooling system with a built-in fan, an air duct, a 3D ice-grade dual pump, and up to 10 layers of heat-dissipation materials.

The Red Magic 8 Pro sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate up to 960Hz. Additionally, the touch-based shoulder triggers feature a touch sampling rate of 520Hz.

For optics, the Redmi Magic 8 Pro features a 50 MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP macro lens. Additionally, there’s a 16 MP under-display selfie camera up front. The handset also runs on Android 13 with the RedMagic OS 6.0 skin on top.

The phone also comes with a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. However, the Red Magic 8 Pro in China opts for 80W charging support, while the Redmi Magic 8 Pro+ gets a 5,000 mAh battery and 165W charging support. The Red Magic 8 Pro features Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 7, a USB Type-C port, and more.