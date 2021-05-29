Nubia Red Magic 6R launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 144Hz AMOLED Display: Everything you need to know

Nubia recently launched a new gaming smartphone in its Red Magic series in China. The Nubia Red Magic 6R follows the Red Magic 6 and Red Magic 6 Pro that arrived earlier this year. The Red Magic 6R features a slimmer design and opts for a less gaming-centric aesthetic.

Nubia Red Magic 6R Price

The Nubia Red Magic 6R is priced at CNY 2,999 (Roughly Rs 34,100) for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back CNY 3,299 (Roughly Rs 37,500). Additionally, the Red Magic 6R is also available in 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB configurations that costs CNY 3,599 (Roughly Rs 40,900) and CNY 3,899 (Roughly Rs 44,400), respectively.\

The Nubia Red Magic 6R comes in Phantom Black and Streamer Silver colour options as well as a limited-edition yellow variant developed in partnership with Tencent. The Red Magic 6R is already available for pre-order and will go on sale in China on June 1. However, there is no word on the international availability of all three Red Magic 6 smartphones.

Nubia Red Magic 6R Specs

The Nubia Red Magic 6R is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on Android 11 with RedMagic OS 4.0 on top. It also packs a 4,200 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.

The Red Magic 6R also sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a 144Hz adaptive refresh and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The hole-punch cutout on the front houses a 16 MP selfie camera. On the back, the handset opts for a 64 MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide lens, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone measures 7.8mm thick and weighs 186 grams. Nubia also provides touch-supported shoulder triggers with a 400Hz touch sampling rate. The phone’s speakers also support DTS:X Ultra audio.