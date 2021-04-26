Nokia X50 may launch soon with Snapdragon 775 SoC and 108 MP primary camera

Earlier this month, HMD Global announced the Nokia C-series, G-series, and X-series as the company’s new naming convention for multiple new smartphones. According to a recent report obtained by Nokiapoweruser, the company is gearing up to unveil a high-end device soon in the form of the Nokia X50.

According to the report, the Nokia X50 is expected to succeed the Nokia 8.3 5G. Two of the major highlights of the Nokia X50 are expected to be the Snapdragon 775 SoC and possibly a Penta-camera setup with a 108 MP sensor at the helm.

The source cited in the report claims that the phone will not be launched as the Nokia 8.4 5G and may be called the Nokia X50. The Snapdragon 775 SoC is expected to be a big step up from last year’s Snapdragon 765G platform. The chip will also be fabbed on the 5nm process and should bring big improvements over its predecessor.

The 108 MP sensor at the helm could be developed in collaboration with Zeiss Optics and OZO Audio. The other sensors might also include a telephoto shooter, ultrawide lens, macro unit, and depth sensor. The Nokia X50 is expected to sport a QHD+ AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate.

The report also suggests that the Nokia X50 might pack a 6000 mAh battery with 22W fast charging support. The phone is expected to debut in the second half of 2021.