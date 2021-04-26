MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Nokia X50 may launch soon with Snapdragon 775 SoC and 108 MP primary camera

The 108 MP sensor is likely to be a part of a Penta-camera setup.

Moneycontrol News
April 26, 2021 / 08:27 PM IST

Earlier this month, HMD Global announced the Nokia C-series, G-series, and X-series as the company’s new naming convention for multiple new smartphones. According to a recent report obtained by Nokiapoweruser, the company is gearing up to unveil a high-end device soon in the form of the Nokia X50.

According to the report, the Nokia X50 is expected to succeed the Nokia 8.3 5G. Two of the major highlights of the Nokia X50 are expected to be the Snapdragon 775 SoC and possibly a Penta-camera setup with a 108 MP sensor at the helm.

The source cited in the report claims that the phone will not be launched as the Nokia 8.4 5G and may be called the Nokia X50. The Snapdragon 775 SoC is expected to be a big step up from last year’s Snapdragon 765G platform. The chip will also be fabbed on the 5nm process and should bring big improvements over its predecessor.

The 108 MP sensor at the helm could be developed in collaboration with Zeiss Optics and OZO Audio. The other sensors might also include a telephoto shooter, ultrawide lens, macro unit, and depth sensor. The Nokia X50 is expected to sport a QHD+ AMOLED panel with a high refresh rate.

The report also suggests that the Nokia X50 might pack a 6000 mAh battery with 22W fast charging support. The phone is expected to debut in the second half of 2021.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Nokia #smartphones
first published: Apr 26, 2021 08:27 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.