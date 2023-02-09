Nokia X30 5G launch in India confirmed: Will feature 100% recycled aluminium, 65% recycled plastic build

Nokia has teased the launch of a new smartphone in India. The Nokia X30 5G is making its way to India soon. The Nokia X30 was unveiled as a mid-tier 5G smartphone globally in September 2022 and is only now making its way to India.

HMD Global's Vice President for India & MENA, Sanmeet Kochhar recently took to Twitter to tease the Nokia X30 5G launch in India. While Kochhar didn’t provide an official release date, he did note that the device would be “coming soon”.



Thank you for leading the way. Our Nokia X30 5G is made with 100 recycled aluminium & 65% recycled plastic and we are here together to make a better tomorrow.

Nokia X30 5G coming soon to India. Stay tuned. #NokiaX30 5G #PlaytheLongGamehttps://t.co/PeWUiCcBmU

— Sanmeet S Kochhar (@sanmeetkochhar) February 8, 2023

The Nokia X30 5G was already unveiled in global markets, giving us a detailed look about its specifications. The Nokia X30 5G price in Europe starts from €530 (roughly Rs 42,100). We believe the Nokia X30 5G price in India will start from the sub-35K mark. Kochhar also revealed design and build aspects of the Nokia X30 5G.

He noted that the Nokia X30 5G is made with 100 percent recycled aluminium and 65 percent recycled plastic. Despite its mid-tier specifications, the Nokia X30 5G opts for an aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the display. However, the back panel of the phone is made of plastic. The Nokia X30 5G comes in Cloudy Blue and Ice White colours.

Nokia X30 5G Specifications

Nokia X30 5G is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone runs on Android 12 and Nokia have promised three years of OS updates and three years of security patches. It packs a 4200 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

The phone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 700 nits, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the back, Nokia X30 5G features a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS and a 13 MP ultrawide unit.

Additionally, the hole-punch notch on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie shooter. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and more. Nokia X30 5G boasts an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance as well as an under-display fingerprint reader.