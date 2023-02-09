English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Nokia X30 5G launch in India confirmed: Will feature 100% recycled aluminium, 65% recycled plastic build

    The Nokia X30 5G price in Europe starts from €530 (roughly Rs 42,100). We believe the Nokia X30 5G price in India will start from the sub-35K mark.

    Carlsen Martin
    February 09, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

    Nokia has teased the launch of a new smartphone in India. The Nokia X30 5G is making its way to India soon. The Nokia X30 was unveiled as a mid-tier 5G smartphone globally in September 2022 and is only now making its way to India.


    HMD Global's Vice President for India & MENA, Sanmeet Kochhar recently took to Twitter to tease the Nokia X30 5G launch in India. While Kochhar didn’t provide an official release date, he did note that the device would be “coming soon”.

    Nokia X30 5G Expected Price in India