App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia to launch 43-inch smart TV in India on June 4: Here are the details

Nokia’s upcoming 4K TV is expected to pack similar specs as the 55-inch model.

Carlsen Martin

Nokia is gearing up to launch another smart TV in India. HMD Global claims to be preparing to unveil a 43-inch TV on June 4. The TV will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart.

In a recent Gadget 360 report, Nokia confirmed the arrival of a second TV. Nokia has been teasing the arrival of a 43-inch TV since March, but the ongoing coronavirus crisis has led to a delay in the official launch. However, the company is now finally ready to unveil a 43-inch Nokia smart TV.

The report suggests the TV will be priced between Rs 31,000 and Rs 34,000. For comparison, the current 55-inch Nokia TV is priced at Rs 41,999. We expect Nokia to provide more details about its upcoming TV closer to the launch, but key features like a 4K UHD panel, JBL Audio, Dobly Vision support, and Play Store access should remain unchanged.

Close

Nokia’s upcoming 4K TV is expected to pack similar specs as the 55-inch model, including the same quad-core processor, Mali-450 MP GPU, 2.25 GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The 43-inch Nokia TV will also have access to the Play Store, including support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube. The television will run on the TV version of Android 9 Pie.

related news

The new Nokia TV is also expected to have built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The TV is also expected to have the same minimalist design as Nokia’s 55-inch smart TV. Adding a second smart TV to its ranks should help Nokia reach new consumers in an already crowded Indian TV market.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #Nokia #TV

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

Odisha unveils Rs 17,000 crore plan to support people's livelihood hit by economic crisis

India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

India's GDP growth for January-March quarter slows to 3.1%, FY20 at 4.2%

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces lockdown relaxations from June 1

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.