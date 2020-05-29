Nokia to launch 43-inch smart TV in India on June 4: Here are the details

Nokia is gearing up to launch another smart TV in India. HMD Global claims to be preparing to unveil a 43-inch TV on June 4. The TV will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart.

In a recent Gadget 360 report, Nokia confirmed the arrival of a second TV. Nokia has been teasing the arrival of a 43-inch TV since March, but the ongoing coronavirus crisis has led to a delay in the official launch. However, the company is now finally ready to unveil a 43-inch Nokia smart TV.

The report suggests the TV will be priced between Rs 31,000 and Rs 34,000. For comparison, the current 55-inch Nokia TV is priced at Rs 41,999. We expect Nokia to provide more details about its upcoming TV closer to the launch, but key features like a 4K UHD panel, JBL Audio, Dobly Vision support, and Play Store access should remain unchanged.

Nokia’s upcoming 4K TV is expected to pack similar specs as the 55-inch model, including the same quad-core processor, Mali-450 MP GPU, 2.25 GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The 43-inch Nokia TV will also have access to the Play Store, including support for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and YouTube. The television will run on the TV version of Android 9 Pie.

The new Nokia TV is also expected to have built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The TV is also expected to have the same minimalist design as Nokia’s 55-inch smart TV. Adding a second smart TV to its ranks should help Nokia reach new consumers in an already crowded Indian TV market.





