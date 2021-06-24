Nokia G20 launched with 48 MP Quad Cameras, 5,050 mAh Battery, MediaTek G35 SoC: Everything you need to know

Nokia recently announced a new budget phone in its G series. The Nokia G20 is an affordable smartphone running on a MediaTek SoC, pairing it with a massive battery and a triple-camera setup on the back. Additionally, the Nokia G20 runs on Android 11 with the company promising two major OS updates and three years of security updates.

Nokia G20 Price

The Nokia G20 features a starting price of $199 (Roughly Rs 14,800) for the sole 4GB/128GB variant. The phone will go on sale in the US on July 1 on the company’s official website. The Nokia G20 is available in Night and Glacier colour options. As of now, there is no word on the international availability of the device.

Nokia G20 Specifications

The Nokia G20 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The G20 packs a 5,050 mAh battery with 10W charging support. It also sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch on the top.

For optics, the Nokia G20 gets a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary camera, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the Nokia G20’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, and more. The phone also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader and an LED flash under the camera module.