Nokia C31, Nokia G60 5G announced with triple cameras, stock Android 12

Nokia has dropped two affordable smartphones alongside its mid-range X30 5G -- the Nokia C31 and Nokia G60 5G, which are affordable 4G and 5G phones, respectively. The two new devices feature stock Android 12, octa-core chipsets, and sizeable batteries.

Nokia C31, Nokia G60 5G Prices

The Nokia G60 5G is available at a starting price of €320 (Rs 25,500, approximately), while the Nokia C31 starts from €240 (Rs 19,100, approximately). The two phones were rolled out globally on September 1; however, there is no word yet about their availability in India.

Nokia G60 5G Specs

The Nokia G60 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC, the same chip as the Nokia X30 5G. The chipset is paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The device sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The handset runs Android 12 with three years of OS upgrades and three years of security upgrades.

The screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. For optics, the G60 5G gets a triple rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide unit, and a depth sensor. On the front, there’s an 8 MP shooter for selfies. The Nokia G60 5G packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 20W charging support. The Nokia G60 5G is offered in Ice Gray and Pure Black colours.

Nokia C31 Specs

The Nokia C31 is powered by the Unisoc 9863A1 SoC, a 28nm octa-core chip. The chipset is paired with 3GB and 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The handset sports a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with glass protection. The C31 runs Android 12 with three years of OS upgrades and three years of security upgrades.

For optics, the C31 gets a triple rear camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 5 MP shooter for selfies. The Nokia C31 packs a 5,050 mAh battery and comes with 10W charging support. Like the G60 5G, it features an IP52 rating but charges over a MicroUSB port. The Nokia C31 is offered in Charcoal, Cyan, and Mint.