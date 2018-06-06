No all-display screen, no 4TB storage: Lenovo Z5 launched with a notch and 128GB memory

Lenovo has officially launched the much anticipated Lenovo Z5. The launch took place at an event held in China Film Director Centre in Beijing. The 6.20-inch display phone sports an iPhone X type notch display.

The phone will be available in 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage options and is priced at CNY 1,399 (about Rs 14,700) and CNY 1,799 (about Rs 18,850) respectively.

The phone was heavily teased and speculated over the past many months as an all-display phone. Rumours were also rife that the phone might come with a whopping 4TB storage. However, tech enthusiasts and potential buyers across the world were left disappointed as all the rumours, teasers and speculations proved false.

Specifications

Lenovo Z5 comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixel and a screen aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Its pixel density is set at 402 pixels per inch (ppi). The touchscreen supports multi-touch function.

The device is powered by an eight core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset which is backed by a 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone comes in 64GB and 128GB storage variants which can be further expanded by upto 256GB via microSD card.

On the camera front, the phone features 16MP dual camera combo at the rear with an aperture rate of f/2.0 and LED flash. The phone has an 8MP snapper at the front to support selfies, video calling and such. Lenovo has enabled the cameras with AI capabilities for an enhanced photography experience.

On the connectivity front, the device is 4G VoLTE compatible, supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, retains the 3.5mm headphone jack and connects to the computer with a USB Type-C jack. Other sensors on the device include an accelerometer, proximity, compass, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, A-GPS etc.

The phone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and is powered by a 3,300 mAh Li-Ion battery which supports fast charging. The phone is available in Black, Auroro and Blue colours.