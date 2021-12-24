MARKET NEWS

English
New Android could have per-app language feature, notification control

An early build of the next version of Android has leaked

Moneycontrol News
December 24, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: XDA Developers)

Mobile operating system Android 13, expected to be announced by June 2022, could let users set different languages for different apps and pop up a dialogue box asking whether they want the app to control notifications, similar to the way a box shows up to take permissions for location and camera access.

This was reported by XDA Developers which has managed to get its hands on an early build of Android 13, codenamed Tiramisu.

Google's new per-app language feature is codenamed Panlingual. XDA notes that this still requires the app to support the setting.

Currently, language settings on Android are applied system-wide and the user cannot change languages between apps.

Also the new notification control feature contrasts with the current one under which the only way to turn off notifications for a particular app is to head to settings and disable them manually.

Close

Android 13 is also expected to have TARE or The Android Resource Economy which will tackle battery management on the device. TARE will assign Android Resource Credits to apps based on their battery use. The apps can then use this currency to perform tasks.

This will help limit the amount of tasks each app can perform in the background, saving some battery life. Each app will only have a limited amount of credits to work with, and must earn new ones to perform tasks.

Of course, for the user, this will be invisible. These processes happen automatically in the background with no user input but Google does let the user toggle TARE on or off in the settings menu.

But this is still a very early build of Android 13 and currently Google is focusing on Android 12L which is a feature update designed for large-screen devices.
first published: Dec 24, 2021 02:15 pm

