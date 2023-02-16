English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    New AMD drivers causing problems with Windows

    AMD's Adrenalin 23.2.1 drivers for the RX 6000 and 7000 series GPUs are reportedly bricking Windows installs

    Moneycontrol News
    February 16, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST
    For now, it is recommended that you backup your data before installing the new driver.

    For now, it is recommended that you backup your data before installing the new driver.

    AMD's new drivers for the Radeon RX 6000 and 7000 series GPUs are reportedly causing havoc with Windows installs.

    As reported by WCCFTech, a number of users are complaining about bricked Windows installs and "inaccessible boot drive" errors on the ComputerBase forums.

    Also Read: AMD's V-Cache based Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs launching on February 28

    The version of the driver in question, 23.2.1, introduced optimizations for the Dead Space remake, and improved support for Vulkan API and extensions. It also seems to have some enhancements for older GPUs, including the RX 6000 series.

    For now, it is recommended that you backup your data before installing the new driver. The reason why the new driver screws up Windows installs is because it reportedly alters you PC's BIOS settings, and changes boot options.

    Related stories

    Also Read: Intel says it will take back share from AMD, but some are skeptical

    It is also recommended that you use Display Driver Uninstaller (DDU) to perform a clean install of the new drivers. And if you do happen to run into problems, check you BIOS settings before reinstalling Windows on your system and make sure your boot settings haven't changed.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AMD #Desktop Graphic Cards #GPU #GPU Drivers #PC Components #PC Peripherals
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 06:26 pm