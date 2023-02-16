New AMD drivers causing problems with Windows

For now, it is recommended that you backup your data before installing the new driver.

AMD's new drivers for the Radeon RX 6000 and 7000 series GPUs are reportedly causing havoc with Windows installs.

As reported by WCCFTech, a number of users are complaining about bricked Windows installs and "inaccessible boot drive" errors on the ComputerBase forums.

The version of the driver in question, 23.2.1, introduced optimizations for the Dead Space remake, and improved support for Vulkan API and extensions. It also seems to have some enhancements for older GPUs, including the RX 6000 series.

For now, it is recommended that you backup your data before installing the new driver. The reason why the new driver screws up Windows installs is because it reportedly alters you PC's BIOS settings, and changes boot options.

It is also recommended that you use Display Driver Uninstaller (DDU) to perform a clean install of the new drivers. And if you do happen to run into problems, check you BIOS settings before reinstalling Windows on your system and make sure your boot settings haven't changed.