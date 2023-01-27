English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Intel says it will take back share from AMD, but some are skeptical

    The company shocked the market on Thursday with a revenue outlook that was short of Wall Street estimates by about $3 billion.

    Reuters
    January 27, 2023 / 08:38 PM IST
    Intel Corp. signage is displayed in front of the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

    Intel Corp. signage is displayed in front of the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

    Microprocessor giant Intel Corp says it will regain its footing against AMD and other chip rivals which are gobbling up market share, but Wall Street is skeptical.

    The company shocked the market on Thursday with a revenue outlook that was short of Wall Street estimates by about $3 billion. The challenge from Advanced Micro Devices Inc is playing out as tech spending slumps globally, complicating Intel's efforts to clear a record inventory glut.

    Intel is still the 300-pound gorilla in the market of microprocessors, called central processing units (CPUs), the brains of computers. It says it has passed through the worst of a revamp under a new chief executive.

    "We lost share, we lost momentum. We think that stabilizes this year," Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger told investors on a conference call.