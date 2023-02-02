English
    AMD's V-Cache based Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs launching on February 28

    Unlike the previous generation, there are no compromises on core counts this time

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: AMD)

    AMD has announced that the Ryzen 7000X3D series of CPU's with the company's 3D V-cache technology will be launching on February 28th.

    3D V-cache is a technology that allows AMD to stack additional cache memory on top of the processor. Traditionally, cache memory is placed next to the processor on the die, but AMD uses 3D printing technology to stack additional slices of cache vertically.

    This primarily benefits games, offering them extra bandwidth memory. While the previous generation of V-cache was limited by the amount of cores, the new 7000X3D series has three SKUs with a maximum of a whopping 144MB of L2 + L3 cache and 16 cores.

    AMD Ryzen 7000X3D CPUs Specifications