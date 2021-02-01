Netflix sleep timer: New feature for those who fall asleep while watching shows, movies

Netflix is launching a new test feature globally that would allow users to set a timer for their watch time on the streaming service. The Netflix show or movie you are watching will stop playing when the timer limit hits. As of now, the feature is currently being tested and only available for Android users.



To set up Netflix sleep timer, play any show or movie on your device.



In the upper right corner, you will see a clock icon with the label Timer. Tap on it.



Select 15, 30, 45 minutes, or “Finish Show.”

