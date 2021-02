Netflix sleep timer: New feature for those who fall asleep while watching shows, movies

Netflix is launching a new test feature globally that would allow users to set a timer for their watch time on the streaming service. The Netflix show or movie you are watching will stop playing when the timer limit hits. As of now, the feature is currently being tested and only available for Android users.



To set up Netflix sleep timer, play any show or movie on your device.



In the upper right corner, you will see a clock icon with the label Timer. Tap on it.



Select 15, 30, 45 minutes, or “Finish Show.”



The new feature, called Netflix sleep timer, will be handy for those who tend to fall asleep at night while binge-watching Netflix movies or shows. If the viewer has enabled the sleep timer feature, the media content will automatically stop playing when the timer limit comes to an end. According to The Verge , users can choose between four timer settings - 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, or end of whatever people are watching. The Netflix app will automatically stop at the end of the timer.The report also states that although the feature is being currently tested on Android, it will be available on other devices as well. This means that the Netflix sleep timer feature could soon be available on TV sets and desktops as well. The report does not specifically mention any details on the sleep timer Netflix feature for iOS at the time of writing this.