MWC 2023 | Motorola's new concept smartphone is rollable

Motorola has unveiled a rollable smartphone at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, which opened in Barcelona on February 27.

Yes, you heard it right. It is not a flip phone or a foldable one but a rollable smartphone. The Motorola Rizr Rollable Concept Phone’s design is inspired by the Motorola Rizr Z3 device launched in 2006.

The original Motorola Rizr Z3 was the company’s first phone from the vintage line of sliding Motorola phones. And the new Moto Rizr Z3 rollable smartphone is modeled on the same design.



Wow! Think I've found my favourite gadget at #MWC23 before it even starts. This concept rollable is really impressive and @Moto was confident enough to let us have hands-on time. Interesting to watch the road to commercialisation on this one... pic.twitter.com/EDgkWsOm1t — Ben Wood (@benwood) February 26, 2023

While there is no information about the new Motorola Rizr Z3 Concept, reports by various outlets suggest that the phone features a 5-inch P-OLED display with a 15:9 aspect ratio, which expands to a 6.5-inch screen with a 22:9 aspect ratio.

The screen also wraps around the back and sides of the phone, allowing it to be used as a secondary display to reveal notifications, similar to the outer displays on regular clamshell folding smartphones.

Gadgets360 also noted that Motorola had customised the software interface to take advantage of the new rollable display. This involves modifying the interface and apps to suit the depending on how you are using the device.

The Motorola Rizr is also expected to have a small 3,000 mAh battery. This is mainly down to some of the space on the inside being occupied by a small motor to enable the rolling mechanism.

There also appear to be two rear cameras and a selfie camera up front. The Motorola Rizr Rollable Concept Phone looks quite chunky in the video with an estimated weight of 210 grams.

Motorola is yet to release the details and specifications of this new concept smartphone, but it is nevertheless a switch from the traditional foldable smartphone norm.

