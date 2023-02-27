MWC 2023: Route Mobile launches digital identity & security suite TruSense

The proliferation of connected devices and availability of inexpensive data has led to a proportionate increase in cyber crimes (Representative image)

Cloud communication platform Route Mobile on February 27 launched TruSense Identity Ltd, a digital identity and security suite, at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona.

TruSense will operate as a dedicated strategic business unit under Route Mobile (UK), a press release stated. The company will cater to the requirement of "securing digital transactions through a reliable ecosystem, enabling businesses to authenticate the end user in a frictionless way", it added.

“Digital identity is a very critical asset in our lives today. Enterprises have to be ready to thwart identity theft in real‐time to prevent loss of revenue. At the same time, ensuring that customers do not fall prey to frauds and be inconvenienced with another layer of security through their online journey is also important," Route Mobile's managing director and group CEO Rajdipkumar Gupta said.

"Trusense ensures secure authentication, reliable identity verification and intelligent fraud detection with a frictionless user experience," he added.

According to Route Mobile, the proliferation of connected devices and availability of inexpensive data has led to a proportionate increase in risks related to identity theft, forgery, sim swap, phishing, SMishing and online fraud.

Activities like online transactions, onboarding activities, and KYC document verification require a secure platform that ensures that the end-user is not an impersonator, it added.

TruSense addresses this security concern with an identity and security framework that leverages AI/ML for real-time risk assessment ensures a "safe authentication without OTP", and "facilitates seamless identity verification against authorized third-party data", the release further stated.

The company noted that David Vigar has been appointed as executive vice president (digital identity) to spearhead TruSense's business globally.

"We envision a world free of digital fraud where no consumer faces risks related to identity theft, forgery, SIM swap, phishing, SMishing, social engineering, account takeover and online fraud," said Vigar, who has over 18 years of experience across voice, messaging and the identity sector.