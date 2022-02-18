MWC 2022: Samsung to host new Galaxy Book event on February 27

Samsung Galaxy Book

Samsung has confirmed its presence at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The company has sent invites confirming an event ahead of the first day of MWC 2022. On February 27, Samsung will unveil new products, including the new Galaxy Book. The event invite comes a day after the Samsung Galaxy S22 India launch event.

Samsung’s animated invite teases foldable smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The invite also includes the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8, and the Galaxy Watch 4. At the Samsung event during MWC 2022, the company is expected to announce new Galaxy laptops. The South Korean giant has introduced its Galaxy Book laptops at the MWC.

The launch invite reads “In today’s rapidly evolving world driven by mobile devices, Samsung Electronics is once again redefining the future of how we work and how we learn.” Samsung has confirmed that the new Galaxy Book laptops will come with several Microsoft Office suites of apps. It will also feature a new One UI Book 4 interface that will bring Samsung's own apps including Samsung Gallery, Samsung Notes, and others, which will seamlessly sync with companion Galaxy mobiles and tablets.