    MWC 2022 | Nokia unveils three Android Go budget smartphones in its C series

    The Nokia C21 Plus will set you back EUR 119 (Roughly Rs 10,050), while the vanilla C21 starts from EUR 99 (Roughly Rs 8,350). The Nokia C2 2nd Edition costs EUR 79 (Roughly Rs 6,650).

    Moneycontrol News
    February 28, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST

    HMD Global recently announced several new smartphones in Nokia’s C series at MWC 2022. The three new smartphones added to the lineup include the Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus, and a new version of the Nokia C2.

    The Nokia C21 Plus will set you back EUR 119 (Roughly Rs 10,050), while the vanilla C21 starts from EUR 99 (Roughly Rs 8,350). The Nokia C2 2nd Edition costs EUR 79 (Roughly Rs 6,650). There are no details about the availability of Nokia’s new budget phones in India just yet.

    Nokia C21, Nokia C21 Plus Specifications

    The Nokia C21 Plus is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The C21 Plus sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset packs a 5,050 mAh battery with a 10W charger in the box that works over MicroUSB. There’s also a version of the C21 Plus with a 4,000 mAh battery.

    For optics, the C21 Plus features a 13 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone also has a 5 MP selfie camera. The Nokia C21 Plus has an IP52 rating and comes with toughened glass to protect the screen. The phone runs Android 11 Go Edition and has a fingerprint reader on the back.

    The vanilla Nokia C21 shares a lot of similarities with the Plus model. The chipset, display, and selfie camera. The Nokia C21 loses an IP rating, is limited to 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, gets a downgraded 8 MP main camera and opts for a smaller 3,000 mAh battery with 5W charging support.

    Nokia C2 2nd Edition Specifications

    The new Nokia C2 version opts for a metal chassis as opposed to the plastic one on the earlier C2. The phone is powered by a quad-core 1.5GHz chipset paired with 1GB or 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The phone runs Android 11 Go Edition and offers 4G connectivity. The Nokia C2 has a downgraded 5.7-inch display with a 480 x 960 pixels resolution and large bezels.

    The second edition of the Nokia C2 packs a 2,400 mAh battery with 5W charging over MicroUSB port. The phone opts for a 5 MP main camera on the back and a 2 MP selfie camera on the front. There’s a microSD card slot, Dual-SIM support, and a headphone jack.

    HMD Global also revealed two new audio products, including the Nokia Go Earbuds 2+ true wireless earphones and a pair of over-head headphones that are titled Nokia Headphones. The pricing for the upcoming smartphones and headphones will be available soon.
    first published: Feb 28, 2022 04:11 pm

