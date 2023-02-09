MSI launches new creator, gaming, productivity laptops in India with latest 13th Gen Intel, Nvidia RTX 40 series hardware

MSI has officially dropped new laptops in India for gaming, content creation, and business and productivity that were first unveiled at CES 2023. The new laptops arrive in MSI’s Creator Z Series, Raider, Titan, Stealth, Prestige, and other line-ups.

At the top of the gaming list is the desktop replacement Titan GT77, which features a starting price of Rs 5,48,990. Additionally, the new MSI Stealth gaming laptops start from Rs 1,62,990. MSI has also introduced a Stealth Studio laptop, which is priced from Rs 2,01,990. The last of the premium gaming laptops are the Raider GE78 and Raider GE68, which start from Rs 3,35,990 and Rs 4,14,990, respectively.

MSI also introduced several mid-range gaming laptops in its Vector, Pulse, Katana, and new Cyborg series. The MSI Vector GP77 price is set at Rs 2,79,990, while the new Pulse laptops start from Rs 1,90,990. Lastly, the MSI Katana and MSI Cyborg laptops start from Rs 1,54,990 and Rs 1,11,990, respectively.

Moving on to the consumer notebooks and first off is the new MSI Summit Flip Evo laptops that feature a starting price of Rs 1,62,990. The new Prestige and Modern laptops will be available for as low as Rs 1,39,990 and Rs 58,990, respectively.

Last on the list is MSI’s new creator laptops, including the flagship CreatorPro X17, which fetches a hefty price tag of Rs 5,82,990, the CreatorPro Z17 that costs Rs 5,59,990, and the CreatorPro Z16, which will set you back Rs 4,03,990. The three other creator laptops include the Creator Z17 (starts from Rs 3,91,990), Creator Z16 (starts from Rs 2,79,990), and CreatorPro M16 (starts from Rs 2,23,990).

Moreover, these laptops will be powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel processing hardware and up to Nvidia RTX 40 series graphics. Additionally, the Creator series laptops use Nvidia's Studio graphics, up to an RTX 3500 Ada Laptop GPU. MSI's new laptops are already up for pre-order in India.

