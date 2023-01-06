CES 2023: MSI launches new gaming laptops at CES 2023 with 13th Gen Intel CPUs, Nvidia's RTX 40-series graphics

MSI recently dropped a ton of new gaming laptops at CES 2023. The line-up includes the MSI Titan GT, Raider GE, Vector GP, Stealth, Cyborg, Pulse, Katana, and Sword series. The new laptops come with Intel’s 13th Gen laptop CPUs and Nvidia’s latest RTX 40 series graphics.

The new MSI gaming laptops comes with the latest exclusive thermal design. All the heat pipes have been redesigned to shared pipes, dedicated pipes, and VRAM-exclusive pipes. MSI is yet to announce pricing and availability of its new gaming laptops, but we should get more details about availability soon.

The MSI Titan GT and Raider GE comes with an Intel Core i9-13980HX processor that is paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU. Additionally, MSI’s OverBoost Ultra technology, helps MSI push the processors and graphics to 250W total full power or support 5.2GHz frequency across 8 P-cores depending on workload.

The Titan GT is equipped with the world’s first 4K Mini LED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and over 1,000 nits of peak brightness with over 1,000 local-dimming zones. The new Raider GE is equipped with a 16:10 QHD+ 240Hz IPS LCD panel. Moreover, the Raider GE series comes with a new chassis with an upgraded matrix light bar.

The new Stealth series comes in 14, 15, 16, to 17-inch sizes, including the newly designed Stealth 14 Studio and Stealth 16 Studio. The Stealth 17, 16, and 14 Studio are Nvidia Studio validated laptops tailored towards content creators. Additionally, the new Stealth 15 brings a high refresh rate OLED display, with 240Hz and less than 0.2 ms response time. The Stealth gaming laptops also use Nvidia’s RTX Max-Q graphics for optimal performance and power efficiency. The Stealth laptops can be congirued with Intel’s 13th Gen processing hardware and Nvidia’s RTX 40 series Max-Q graphics.

MSI has also refreshed the Pulse, Katana, and Sword series laptops, which now have a MUX switch. MSI also announced a new entry-level gaming laptop in the form of the Cyborg 15.