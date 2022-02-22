Motorola Edge 30 Pro could be the cheap Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone in India as pricing details leaks

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be unveiled globally on February 24. However, ahead of the launch event, the pricing and specifications of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro have surfaced online. The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is also expected to be a rebranded version of the Moto Edge X30 that was unveiled in China in December 2021.

However, a new report by 91Mobiles cites tipster Yogesh Brar, who expects the Motorola Edge 30 Pro to be unveiled in India on February 25, following the global launch. Brar suggests that the box price of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be Rs 55,999, which means that the phone could be sold for under Rs 50,000 in India.

Motorola’s upcoming flagship is expected to go on sale through Flipkart and will likely be available for as low as Rs 44,999 by combining launch discounts and offers on bank cards. The Moto Edge X30 which was unveiled in China late last year fetched a starting price of CNY 3,199 (Roughly Rs 37,900) for the base 8GB/128GB model.

Motorola is yet to reveal any details about pricing or the launch of the Edge 30 Pro. But if the Motorola Edge 30 Pro is indeed a rebranded Edge X30, then its specifications are already well-known.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Expected Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It will also feature a 6.8-inch FHD+ POLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 576Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 68W fast-charging support.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro could feature a triple-camera setup on the back with two 50 MP sensors and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone is also expected to feature a 60W selfie camera on the front. It will run Android 12 OS with MyUI 3.0 custom skin on top.