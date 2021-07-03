MARKET NEWS

Microsoft warns users of a security bug that lets hackers gain control of their personal data

Windows' PrintSpooler service has birthed a nuisance called PrintNightmare

Moneycontrol News
July 03, 2021 / 05:34 PM IST
Microsoft has issued a warning to its Windows users informing them of an exploit through the PrintSpooler service called PrintNightmare. This vulnerability was discovered by three separate security agencies, namely Tencent, AFINE and NSFOCUS. It was reported by Bleeping Computer.

Seeing the exploit out in the wild, another Chinese company called Sangfor released a technical writeup of the exploit calling it PrintNightmare. Administrators have been advised to stop and disable the 'PrintSpooler' service as this seems to be the primary source of infection and allows threat actors access to servers connected via the service.

Microsoft's 365 Defender customers already have access to a threat analysis report and mitigation guidelines that will help them combat the threat. As of now, Microsoft has not released an official patch for the threat.

The exploit seems to be present on all versions of Windows and while Microsoft investigates the issue, unofficial patches have been made available on Opatch till the Redmond software giant provides a fix.

TAGS: #hacks #Microsoft #security #Windows
first published: Jul 3, 2021 05:34 pm

