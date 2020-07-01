Microsoft to set up new 4,000-employee campus in Uttar Pradesh; second-largest in India

US-based technology behemoth Microsoft has agreed to set up its third campus in India. The new campus in Noida will be the second-largest among the three in terms of employee capacity, two of which are in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Microsoft MD Rajiv Kumar confirmed the news during a virtual meeting with Uttar Pradesh’s MSME & Export Promotion Minister Sidharth Nath Singh. The state will roll out the "red carpet" facility to Microsoft to make it easier for the company to do business, Singh said.

“The company has said that they want to move their North India campus to Greater Noida. The next step will be a site inspection by the team both in Greater Noida and along the Yamuna Expressway followed by their proposal which the state government will examine," Singh told The Economic Times.

As mentioned, Microsoft currently has two campuses in India located in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Both these campuses have a capacity of 5,000 and 2,000 employees, respectively.

The third campus is likely to be set up near the Jewar International Airport along the Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra.

Other companies like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, and Haier are also in various levels of discussions with the state government of bringing in investment in the Noida/Greater Noida regions.