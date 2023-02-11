English
    Microsoft to demo ChatGPT integrations in Word, PowerPoint and Outlook soon

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wants the company to be seen as a leader in AI technology

    Moneycontrol News
    February 11, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST
    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. More than 1 million people have already signed up for Bing waitlist in 48 hours.

    Microsoft isn't done integrating AI into its products yet.

    A new report suggests Microsoft is preparing to announce integrations of OpenAI's language and Prometheus models in productivity apps like Word, PowerPoint and Outlook.

    Sources familiar with the company's plans told The Verge that Microsoft is planning the announcement, tentatively for March.

