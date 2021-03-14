English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Watch ‘Why ETFs in your Asset Allocation’ by Mirae Asset Mutual Fund & Moneycontrol on March 15 at 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft introduces AI-enabled noise cancellation feature into Skype desktop app

To activate the bakground noise suppression feature on Skype, users should click on ‘Settings’ and select the audio tab. The noise cancellation feature shows up, with the options auto, low, and high.

Moneycontrol News
March 14, 2021 / 04:28 PM IST
Representational image

Representational image

Microsoft has updated the Skype Desktop app with a new feature that would augment its voice and video call experience.

Microsoft has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled noise cancellation feature into the Skype desktop app for both Windows and Mac machines. This feature is not available on Skype’s mobile and web version yet.

To activate the bakground noise suppression feature, users should click on ‘Settings’ and select the audio tab. The noise cancellation feature shows up, with the options auto, low, and high.

In a blog post, Skype mentioned that this noise cancellation technology was originally made for Microsoft Teams.

The blog post reads: “We are pleased to announce the release of our latest background noise suppression feature in the Skype desktop app. Originally developed for Microsoft Teams, this new feature is designed to silence just about everything except for your voice when you’re meeting on Skype.”

Close

Related stories

Elaborating on the technology, the blog post explains how the new noise cancellation feature works. It states that the noise cancellation technology analyses audio feed; it then uses deep neural networks to cut out the noise without affecting the speaker’s voice.

“This technology relies on machine learning (ML) to learn the difference between clean speech and noise and is frequently referred to as artificial intelligence (AI). A representative dataset is used to train the ML model to work in most of the situations our Skype users experience. There needs to be enough diversity in the dataset in terms of the clean speech, noise types, and the environments from which our users are joining online calls,” the post reads.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #artificial intelligence (AI) #Microsoft #noise cancellation #Skype
first published: Mar 14, 2021 04:28 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.