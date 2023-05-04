English
    Microsoft confirms Xbox Games Showcase on June 11

    Following the showcase, Bethesda will take over with a detailed dive into the upcoming RPG Starfield.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 04, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST
    (Image: Microsoft/Xbox/Bethesda)

    Microsoft has confirmed the date for its Xbox Games Showcase, which has been set for June 11.

    The Redmond-based technology major promises first-looks at new titles developed by internal studios, as well as upcoming third-party titles. Announcements will be made for the Xbox console, PC and Game Pass.

    Following the presentation, Bethesda Game Studios will take over and host an in-depth look at the anticipated RPG, Starfield, which will release on September 6.

    Xbox will also host a follow-up stream called "Xbox Games Showcase Extended", which will have interviews and news for upcoming games, and updates for popular titles.

    You can catch the official livestream on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook on June 11 starting at 10:30pm IST.

    Besides that, if you happen to be in Los Angeles, Mexico, Sao Paulo, Melbourne or Warsaw, you can also catch an in-person event with "opportunities to watch our broadcast with local fans". You can register for the in-person event here.

