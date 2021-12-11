Meta introduces new "Year in Review" feature for Facebook and Instagram

Representative image

Meta has rolled out a “Year in Review” feature for both Facebook and Instagram. Facebook users can share a personalised “Year Together” card, which displays the friends, feeling, people, and places that mattered most to them in 2021. Instagram, on the other hand, allows users to share a custom end-of-year “Playback” time capsule to their IG Story.

TechCrunch first spotted the features and notes that they are already available to users, and can be used by December 30. On Instagram, users will be able to leverage their Stories Archive to select and customize up to 10 stores to share with their followers. You will need to have posted over three stories to take advantage of this year-end feature.



To access this feature, you will need to have the latest version of Instagram on your smartphone



You can then open the app and a pop-up ad will show up when accessing your Stories



You can also head to Instagram Creators' account to access the "2021" card, can be tapped to access the Playback feature



Instagram will recommend Playback posts for users, but the final decision will rest upon the user.If you want to try out the Year in Review on Facebook, the feature should be available in your feed. It is worth noting that if you aren’t seeing these features, then update to the latest version of your OS and the Facebook and Instagram app. The other reason for not being able to see these review features is the fact that they may have not reached your region yet.