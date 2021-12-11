MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Meta introduces new "Year in Review" feature for Facebook and Instagram

Meta's Year in Review features can be used by December 30, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
December 11, 2021 / 08:02 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Meta has rolled out a “Year in Review” feature for both Facebook and Instagram. Facebook users can share a personalised “Year Together” card, which displays the friends, feeling, people, and places that mattered most to them in 2021. Instagram, on the other hand, allows users to share a custom end-of-year “Playback” time capsule to their IG Story.

TechCrunch first spotted the features and notes that they are already available to users, and can be used by December 30. On Instagram, users will be able to leverage their Stories Archive to select and customize up to 10 stores to share with their followers. You will need to have posted over three stories to take advantage of this year-end feature.

Instagram will recommend Playback posts for users, but the final decision will rest upon the user.

  • To access this feature, you will need to have the latest version of Instagram on your smartphone

  • You can then open the app and a pop-up ad will show up when accessing your Stories

  • You can also head to Instagram Creators' account to access the "2021" card, can be tapped to access the Playback feature

If you want to try out the Year in Review on Facebook, the feature should be available in your feed. It is worth noting that if you aren’t seeing these features, then update to the latest version of your OS and the Facebook and Instagram app. The other reason for not being able to see these review features is the fact that they may have not reached your region yet.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #Instagram #Meta
first published: Dec 11, 2021 08:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.