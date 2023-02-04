MC Explains | What are Artificial Intelligence ethics?

Representative Image

The realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) has grown by leaps and bounds. As various industries remain curious about the applications of AI, it is only a matter of time before the workforce is augmented by it.

According to an International Data Corporation (IDC) forecast, worldwide business spending on AI is expected to reach $500 billion by the end of 2023.

Why is it important?

We have to remember that the intelligence of an AI model is determined by what is taught by humans.

The data sets used to teach AI models are inherently biased, and we must abide by guidelines to keep them in check.

The first step would be studying the effect of AI on human behaviour, whether positive or negative.

Therefore, we must ensure that the system does not discriminate when providing information and that the information is free from bias and is accurate.

Should big organisations care about AI principles too?

Every organisation is responsible and answerable for the products they deliver to the public.

In this era of intense internet scrutiny, no organisation should want their AI models to provide wrong information.

But, does this mean that an organisation should showcase its AI model's human bias, such as racism or favouritism? The answer is no.

It is in their best interest to put out a polished product and it is in humanity's best interests that we have AI systems free from biases; they are mutually beneficial goals.

What are the guidelines for Ethical AI?

The obvious ethical guideline is that an AI model should serve the interests of humanity and not be against it. One way to ensure that is human involvement.

While AI should be sufficient to handle most dilemmas, companies should try to find ways for human involvement in judgements that need to be guided by moral thinking.

The last thing you want is misinformation to influence human thinking. Companies should be transparent and accountable for the decisions their technology makes.

In this case, the public should be provided with clear information on how and why an AI model analysed a specific set of commands the way it did, so that they can determine why it chose to make that decision.

Further, individual privacy should be respected. AI bots should not become data miners.