    MC Explains | What are Artificial Intelligence ethics?

    With Artificial Intelligence poised to invade the workspace, here is a look at the set of governing principles for an ethical AI

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST
    Representative Image

    The realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) has grown by leaps and bounds. As various industries remain curious about the applications of AI, it is only a matter of time before the workforce is augmented by it.

    According to an International Data Corporation (IDC) forecast, worldwide business spending on AI is expected to reach $500 billion by the end of 2023.

    Why is it important?

    We have to remember that the intelligence of an AI model is determined by what is taught by humans.