Maruti Suzuki Eeco gets safety upgrades at a new price of Rs 3.55 lakh

Maruti's people mover, the Eeco, has been upgraded with basic safety tech to help it conform to the upcoming safety norms. This makes the car's price Rs 23,000 more expensive over the previous model at Rs 3.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Eeco comes with two engine options, a 1.2-litre petrol producing 73 PS and 101 Nm of torque and a CNG variant. Both variants enjoy some form of popularity with the CNG accounting for about 17 percent of total sales.

In terms of updates, the Eeco now gets a driver's side airbag, ABS with EBD, seatbelt alert for both front passengers and rear parking sensor. There is also a speed alert system that has been incorporated. The Tour V variant however, which is made specifically for fleet operators, gets a speed limiter in place of the speed alert system.