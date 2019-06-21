Looking to buy a gaming monitor? Here are the most affordable G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitors in India

Nvidia claims only compatible G-Sync monitors can offer the almost identical performance as regular G-Sync monitors.
Ever since Nvidia introduced G-Sync in 2013, the technology has been the golden standard for gaming monitors worldwide. However, certified G-Sync monitors don’t come cheap, and AMD’s FreeSync monitors were the next best thing.
And, while FreeSync monitors serve as an excellent alternative to Nvidia’s stiff G-Sync tax, you couldn’t really pair them with the vastly popular Nvidia cards. This changed at Computex 2019 when Team Green announced G-Sync compatibility for FreeSync monitors.
However, since January, Nvidia has only announced a handful of FreeSync monitors that support G-Sync. And, while you’ll find a ton of budget options in the United States, we only managed to find three in India.
So, here are the three cheapest G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitors in India.
The HP 25X comes in as the cheapest on our list at Rs 18,700. The 25X features a 24.5-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) TN panel with a 1ms response time and a 144Hz refresh rate. The 25X offers fluid, stutter-free gameplay on a crystal clear display with AMD FreeSync technology.
The Aopen 27HC1R curved gaming monitor features a 27-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) VA panel. The monitor also boasts a 4 ms response time, 144 Hz refresh rate and AMD Radeon FreeSync technology. The Aopen monitor also features flicker-free and low blue light technology.
The Acer KG271 Cbmidpx FreeSync monitor is equipped with a 27-inch TN panel. The monitor features an FHD display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. The KG271 also boasts a 144Hz refresh rate with a 1 ms response time. The ZeroFrame design ensures maximum screen real estate with thin bezels on all sides.It is important to note that you can enable G-Sync on any FreeSync monitor if you're using a GTX 10 series card and above.