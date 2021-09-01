LinkedIn's Snapchat Stories clone bites the dust

Stories will be reimagined as a new video experience

LinkedIn has given up on its Snapchat-inspired Stories feature and has announced that it will be shutting it down by the end of September.

A lot of platforms have looked to ape Snapchat's popular ephemeral video feature. Facebook and Instagram has Stories, WhatsApp has status videos and even Twitter tried its hand with Fleets before shutting it down earlier in 2021.

Now another platform is sending its offering to the digital graveyard. LinkedIn has announced that it will shut down Stories by the end of September.

Announced via blog, LinkedIn's Senior Director of Product, Liz Li said, "We introduced Stories last year as a fun and casual way to share quick video updates. We've learned a ton."

Now the team is taking those learnings and applying them to a new video experience that's even, "richer and more conversational."

Li said that LinkeIn wants the new experience to be more tightly integrated to your identity on LinkedIn and will embrace, "mixed media and creative tools of Stories in a consistent way across our platform."

To make way for the new experience, the existing Stories feature will be done away with by the end of September.

Part of what the team learned with Stories was that people wanted to Stories to live on their profile and not disappear. They also wanted more creative tools to make interesting videos in a professional manner to spruce them up.

People also wanted to create, "lasting videos" that tell a story in a more professional way to showcase, "personality and expertise."