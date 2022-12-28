LG unveils optical telephoto Zoom camera module for smartphones

(Image: LG Velvet, Courtesy: LG)

LG has unveiled a new true optical zoom camera module for smartphones, that has 4 to 9 times telephoto range.

The South Korean technology conglomerate said that it would allow smartphones to retain complete image quality, no matter the zoom range.

For some context, traditional hybrid camera setups for smartphones use multiple camera lenses combined with digital zoom to recreate an optical zoom. These setups are limited to certain optical zoom ranges, while using digital zoom to fill in the gaps.

LG says that its module has a zoom actuator with moving parts, similar to zoom modules on DSLR or mirrorless cameras. The company says it can operate quickly and is precise down to the micrometer.

It also includes an Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) to reduce blurring or ghosting due to any movement of the hands.

LG says that the sensor retains image quality and full resolution through the entire 4X - 9X range, which gives shots more detail.

It has also partnered with Qualcomm to integrate the technology in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

"LG Innotek and Qualcomm Technologies are working closely to optimize software for optical continuous zoom that will be applied to the new premium Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform," wrote LG in the announcement.

"It will enhance the image tuning custom for the optics, which includes Auto-Focus, Auto-Exposure, Auto-White Balance, lens shading correction and much more. Users will be able to focus quickly. And the photos and videos will have stunning image quality."