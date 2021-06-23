Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold launched in India with 11th Gen Intel CPU and 2K OLED Display: Everything you need to know

Lenovo recently dropped the ThinkPad X1 Fold in India. The ThinkPad X1 Fold is the world’s first flagship laptop with a folding display. The Fold can be used as a laptop with the aid of a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard or a tablet when unfolded.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Price in India

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold features a starting price of Rs 3,29,000 in India. However, it is listed for Rs 2,48,508 on Lenovo India’s website. According to Gadget 360, the discounted price is part of an initial offer that will last until the end of the month.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Specifications

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with integrated UHD graphics. The notebook also packs 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The ThinkPad X1 Fold sports a 13.3-inch 2K (2,048 x 1,536 pixels) POLED display made by LG Display.

The Fold has a multilink torque hinge to enable the folding form factor that enables multiple use cases. The laptop also boasts a leather finish and has MIL-STD 810H rating for durability. It boasts four microphones and a Dolby Atmos speaker system. The Fold also gets a Hybrid infrared (IR) and an HD webcam with Windows Hello support.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB Type-C ports, and optional 5G and 4G support. Lenovo has bundled the Active Pen, a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard, and its Easel Stand for convenient use in portrait or landscape orientation. The ThinkPad X1 Fold offers up to 10.4 hours of battery life as well as 50W Rapid Charge technology.