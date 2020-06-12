Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone arriving in July with Snapdragon 865 SoC and a 'never seen before' layout

After several leaks and teasers, Lenovo has finally provided a launch timeline for its Legion gaming phone. According to an official Weibo poster, Lenovo will launch the Legion gaming smartphone next month.

The Weibo poster does not reveal any details about the phone apart from the fact that it will arrive in July. However, previous reports suggest that the Legion gaming phone will feature a unique layout. The phone is expected to have a pop-up selfie camera uniquely placed on the side of the device instead of the top placement like most smartphones.

The Lenovo Legion gaming phone will feature a dual-camera setup on the back but is shifted to the centre of the device rather than the top. The two cameras on the back are expected to use a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Lenovo claims the Legion’s layout is meant to be operated in the horizontal orientation.

The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with a 5G modem. The chipset will likely be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Lenovo is also slated to introduce new game-changing liquid cooling technology on the Legion gaming phone.

