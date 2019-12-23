App
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio to launch Happy New Year Offer: a 1-year plan at Rs 2020

The limited period offer rolls out on Tuesday and has been priced at Rs 2,020.

Binu Panicker @moneycontrolcom

Telecom giant Jio is ringing in the New Year with the announcement of ‘2020 Happy New Year Offer’ plans. The latest plans were introduced on Monday and follow the Rs 98 and Rs 149 plans launched by the company recently.

The ‘2020 Happy New Year Offer’ is a limited period offer and will be rolled out starting Tuesday, December 24. The annual plans will be available to both smartphone as well as JioPhone customers and will come at a price of Rs 2020.

Here’s what the new plans offer:

Smartphone users

As part of the offer, smartphone users will get benefits including unlimited voice calls, high-speed data capped at 1.5 GB every day, SMS. Additionally, users will also have access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews among others. As mentioned, the plan has been priced at Rs 2,020 and is valid for one year (365 days). According to Jio, FUP is applicable on calls made to non-Jio numbers.

JioPhone users

JioPhone subscribers opting for the 2020 Happy New Year Offer will get a new JioPhone along with 12 months services at a price of Rs 2,020. This plan will provide users with unlimited voice calls, high-speed data capped at 0.5 GB every day, SMS, along with access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, etc. The plan is valid for one year.

Additionally, the recently announced Rs 98 plan is valid for 28 days and comes with benefits such as unlimited calls to Jio users, 2 GB data, 300 SMS, access to Jio apps. Meanwhile, the Rs 149 plan offers users unlimited calls to Jio users, 300 FUP minutes on calls made to non-Jio network, 1 GB data per day, 100 SMS’ per day, access to Jio apps for a period of 24 days.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 09:32 pm

tags #Jio offers #JioPhone #reliance jio

