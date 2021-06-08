iQOO Z3 launched in India with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 120Hz Display, 55W Fast Charging: Check Price, Specs, Availability

iQOO has officially taken the lid off its first mid-range phone in India. The iQOO Z3 has debuted as the first smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 768 mobile platform in India. The iQOO Z3 (Review) could also mark the start of an expansion of the brand’s smartphone portfolio in India considering it has already unveiled three phones in India in a span of a couple of months.

iQOO Z3 Price in India

The iQOO Z3’s price in India is set at Rs 19,990 for the 6GB/128GB model. The device is also available in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants that will set you back Rs 20,990 and 22,990, respectively. The iQOO Z3 is available in Ace Black and Cyber Blue colour options. The phone will go on sale for the first time on June 8 via Amazon India.

iQOO Z3 Specifications

The iQOO Z3 is powered by the Snapdragon 768G SoC 5G mobile platform paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, while 3GB of the storage can be used as extended RAM. The iQOO Z3 packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. It runs on Android 11 with FunTouchOS 11 on top.

The iQOO Z3 sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. You can set the refresh rate to 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz or set it to a Smart Switch mode that dynamically switches refresh rates depending on the apps. Gamers will also be pleased to know that the iQOO Z3 features a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 5-layer liquid-cooling system.

For optics, the iQOO Z3 gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro lens. The 64 MP sensor can also record video in 4K resolution at 60fps. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 16 MP selfie camera.

Connectivity options on the iQOO Z3 include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, and more. It also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone measures 8.5mm thick and weighs 185.5 grams.