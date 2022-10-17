English
    iQOO Neo 7 key specifications teased ahead of launch; iQOO TWS Air earbuds also teased

    The MediaTek chip on the Neo 7 will be accompanied by an independent Pro+ display chip.

    October 17, 2022 / 04:15 PM IST

    Vivo is set to launch a new iQOO smartphone in China this week. The iQOO Neo 7 will debut as the latest entrant in the company’s line-up and succeeds the iQOO Neo 6. iQOO has recently been confirming several details about the Neo 7 ahead of its launch.

    The iQOO Neo 7 is launching in China on October 20 at 07:00 pm local time or 04:30 pm IST. The iQOO Neo 7 is already up for pre-order on several Chinese e-retailers as well as Vivo’s official website in China. While there is no word about the iQOO Neo 7’s launch in India, we simply cannot rule it out.

    iQOO has also been confirming several specifications of the Neo 7 ahead of its October 20 launch date. Apart from the Neo 7, the company also confirmed the launch of its first true wireless earbuds alongside the phone. The iQOO TWS Air earbuds will also be unveiled on October 20.

    The iQOO Neo 7 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The MediaTek chip on the Neo 7 will be accompanied by an independent Pro+ display chip.

    The phone will also come with a liquid cooling system for better heat management. Additionally, the iQOO Neo 7 will be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. Vivo also confirmed that the phone would use a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

    The screen supports HDR10+ and boasts a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The iQOO Neo 7 is also touted to feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP primary sensor at the helm. The iQOO Neo 7 is also showcased in a bright orange colour option.
    Tags: #iQOO #MediaTek #smartphones #Vivo
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 04:15 pm
