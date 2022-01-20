MARKET NEWS

Technology

iPhone SE+ 5G to release in late April or early May, says analyst

The leak is courtesy of analyst Ross Young, who says the phone will likely begin production in March

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST
(Image: iPhone SE 2020 model)

Analyst Ross Young claims that Apple is going to release the rumoured third-generation iPhone SE in late April or early May.

Young is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), with more than 25 years in the display industry. He says that the display panel production for Apple's newest SE model will begin this month, and that full phone production will start in March.

The third generation SE model is rumoured to be called iPhone SE+ 5G, and will have a 4.7-inch LCD panel, similar to the second generation SE, which was released in 2020. It will likely share the design with the 2020 model too, which means it will still have TouchID on the home button and chunky bezels.

The big changes will be made on the inside with Apple's new A15 SoC running the device, the same chipset that the new iPhone 13 series has. The big USP of course is the inclusion of 5G support, which will make this the cheapest 5G smartphone from Apple.

Apparently, Apple is also working on the next iPhone SE model due out in 2023/2024 which will have a 5.7-inch or 6.1-inch display.

first published: Jan 20, 2022 02:56 pm

