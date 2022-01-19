iPhone SE+ 5G with 4.7-inch display rumoured; iPhone SE 3 with 5.7-inch screen could launch in 2023

iPhone SE display specifications have surfaced online. Reports online have been claiming that the 2022 iPhone SE will be called the iPhone SE 3 or simply iPhone SE third-generation. A new leak from a DSCC analyst claims that the 2022 iPhone SE with a 4.7-inch display will be called iPhone SE+ 5G.

Apple typically uses the “Plus” moniker for its devices with a larger display. However, the company has shifted to using “Max” for larger form factor phones. The upcoming iPhone 14 too is said to come with a Max variant, which will have a 6.7-inch display. Young claims that the iPhone SE+ will feature a 4.7-inch LCD and come with the same design as the iPhone SE 2020. This means that it will have a Touch ID on the Home Button with thick bezels around the display.

Apple will introduce 5G network support on the iPhone SE+, making it the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone. It could come with the same A15 chipset, which is found on the iPhone 13 Pro (Review) and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The company is also working on the iPhone SE third-generation for 2023/2024, which will have a larger display. This particular model expected to launch next year will have a 5.7-inch or a 6.1-inch display. It is unknown if the device will sport an LCD or an OLED panel. All iPhone models under the iPhone 13 (review) series have an OLED display. However, to keep the cost low, Apple could use some of the older LCD panels from the iPhone 11 days.

The company is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series in September 2022. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display, whereas the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch display. The Pro models are rumoured to feature a hole punch and a pill-shaped cutout at the top centre. The Pro models are also said to feature a 48MP main camera sensor.