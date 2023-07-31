English
    iPhone 15 will be easier to repair, like iPhone 14: Report

    With iPhone 14, Apple changed the design to separate the aluminum mid-frame from the rest of the phone, sandwiching it between removable front and back glass covers, which made it easier to repair

    Moneycontrol News
    July 31, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST
    iPhone 15 will be easier to repair, like the iPhone 14

    The report says that the iPhone 15 Pro will have the revamped aluminum chassis from the iPhone 14 and a removable glass back. (Image: Apple)

    Apple is building on the design enhancements it made for the iPhone 14, and according to a new report, the iPhone 15 will be even easier to repair.

    According to Bloomberg, the iPhone 15 will have a redesigned chassis with the aim of making it trouble-free to mend, in case of mishap.

    Also read | Apple aware of Screen Time bug, promises fix

    The report says that the iPhone 15 Pro will have the revamped aluminium chassis from the iPhone 14 and a removable glass back. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus were the first models in the line-up that could be opened from both the front and back, though this was not the case with iPhone 14 Pro.

    According to iFixit, which did a teardown of the iPhone 14 models, Apple changed the design to separate the aluminium mid-frame from the rest of the phone, sandwiching it between the removable front and back glass covers, which made it easier to repair.

    Also read | Big Tech companies have just 1,400 job openings in India

    While it will be tough to tell how much iPhone 15 will improve upon this design, Bloomberg did share that the new phone will be equipped with a USB-C port to conform to EU norms, and the Pro variant of the device will use a titanium frame.

    The bezels around the display will be thinner, and the phone will have the next-generation Apple M-series silicon that has been manufactured using TSMC's 3nm process. It could also have a dedicated, physical action button that can be configured manually.

    Tags: #Apple #iOS #iPhone 14 #iPhone 15 #smartphones
    first published: Jul 31, 2023 04:48 pm

