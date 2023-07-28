Big Tech companies have just 1,400 job openings in India

The current active numbers are down 97 percent from the typical hiring volume for these companies.

It’s been a rough year for tech talent as companies laid off employees en masse and hired only those they absolutely need. As the market turned and Big Tech took to layoffs, hiring numbers have plummeted. Data compiled by Xpheno for Moneycontrol showed that as of July 2023, there are just 1,400 open roles in India across the Big Tech companies — Facebook (Meta), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix and Google (Alphabet) — also known as the FAAMNG companies. The 1,400...