Intel launches 3rd Gen Xeon-based data centre platform in India

Intel has bought its 3rd Gen Xeon scalable processor-based data centre platform to India. The new processors combined with Intel's Optane storage, memory and software optimised solutions create a platform for fast deployment of services across hybrid clouds and high-performance computing.

The new Xeon scalable processors have a flexible architecture with onboard AI acceleration and advanced security courtesy of Intel's SGX platform.

“The future of technology is being shaped by several inflections, including the proliferation of the cloud, AI, the rapid adoption of 5G and computing at the edge. Our robust ecosystem and broad portfolio of purpose-built solutions ensure customers can rapidly deploy Intel-based infrastructure optimised for the most demanding workloads,” says Intel's Prakash Mallya.

The new data centre platform is 46 percent faster than the previous one, and combined with Intel's AI and security solutions, allows users to leverage AI to open up new business possibilities.

In India, early adopters of the new platform include CtrlS, ESDS, Pi Datacenters, Reliance Jio and Wipro.

"5G workloads will necessitate infrastructures that can seamlessly scale to support responsiveness and diverse performance requirements," says Reliance Jio's Aayush Bhatnagar. "The growth of data consumption, edge computing and the rapid expansion of cloud-native 5G networks would require the evolution of processors to meet these demands," he added.