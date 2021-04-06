Intel launches new 3rd Generation Xeon Scalable processors for data centers

Intel has launched the 3rd Generation of its scalable Xeon processors for data centers. It promises a 46 percent improvement on data center workloads. These processors also have built-in AI capabilities and boast advanced security technologies like Intel's SGX.

“Our 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable platform is the most flexible and performant in our history, designed to handle the diversity of workloads from the cloud to the network to the edge,” says Intel's Navin Shenoy.

“Intel is uniquely positioned with the architecture, design and manufacturing to deliver the breadth of intelligent silicon and solutions our customers demand,” he added.

The new architecture is built on Intel's 10nm process and promises performance gains 2.65 times higher than previous generation processors. It supports up to 6TB of system memory per socket and up to 8 channels of DDR4-3200 memory.

The new Xeon has built-in AI acceleration that makes it super easy to embed AI into every core application across the cloud. The new AI acceleration is also 74 percent faster compared to the previous generation. Xeon also has Intel's SGX security that protects sensitive data using on-board hardware accelerated data protection.

Besides these, the new Xeon also has built in Crypto acceleration which can help companies protect private customer data without impacting performance.